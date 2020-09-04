DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 04-Sep-2020 / 12:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 12:30am 04/09/2020, at the request of the company. Sativa Group PLC Ordinary Shares Symbol: SATI ISIN: GB00BFX17474 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 83534 EQS News ID: 1127411 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 04, 2020 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)