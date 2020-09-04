Vision Marine Technologies Inc.: Vision Marine Technologies Invited to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (Proposed NASDAQ Symbol:VMAR) has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

Bruce Nurse, Investor Relations of Vision Marine Technologies is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time/3:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. proposed NASDAQ: "VMAR" -

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is an electric technology company that designs and manufacturers electric outboard powertrain systems (E-Motion). E-Motion powertrain technology provides the only truly disruptive series production high powered electric outboard system for powerboats offering exceptional performance otherwise not available within the industry. E-Motion is a complete integrated propulsion and energy management system perfectly suitable for demanding recreational boaters.

In addition, Vision Marine Technologies, continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell our handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational powerboats to recreational customers.

Our Vision is to strive to change and be contributing factor in fighting the problem of waterway pollution by disrupting the boating industry with electric power, contributing to zero pollution, zero emission, wave less water, and a noiseless environment.

