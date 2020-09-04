DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Notice of AGM 04-Sep-2020 / 12:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting In accordance with the provisions of UK Corporate Governance legislation passed on 25 June 2020, and in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the social distancing measures in place, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person. The Company's AGM will be held at 2.00pm on 30th September 2020 proceeding as a virtual closed meeting attended by a shareholding director and one other shareholder who are able to form a quorum. Directors who are not shareholders are eligible to attend. Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders and will be available shortly on the company website at www.hot-rocks.co.uk. The reports of the directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2020 will be circulated to shareholders shortly together with a Notice of General Meeting to receive the financial statements and to re-appoint the Company's auditors. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: NOA TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 83535 EQS News ID: 1127681 End of Announcement EQS News Service

