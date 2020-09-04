Porch.com, Inc.: Porch Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Porch.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTAC)("Porch" or "the Company"), a leading software and services platform for the home inspection and home services industries, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, September 10th at 2:00 p.m. PT with one-on-one meetings held the same day

Webcast: Link

Participating Executive: CEO, Chairman and Founder Matt Ehrlichman

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Date and Time: Monday, September 14th at 1:40 p.m. PT with one-on-one meetings held the same day

Webcast: Link

Participating Executive: CEO, Chairman and Founder Matt Ehrlichman

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Date and Time: One-on-one meetings on Monday, September 14th

Participating Executive: CFO Marty Heimbigner

On July 31, 2020, Porch entered into a definitive agreement with PropTech Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: PTAC) ("PropTech"), a special purpose acquisition company targeting businesses in the real estate technology industry, which would result in Porch becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected occur in the fourth quarter of 2020, PropTech will be renamed Porch.com, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "PRCH."

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Porch's investor relations team-Gateway IR-at (949) 574-3860.

About Porch.com

Seattle-based Porch, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 11,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or PTAC's or Porch's future financial or operating performance. For example, projections of future revenue and adjusted EBITDA and other metrics are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "or" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by PTAC and its management, and Porch and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: 1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive merger agreement with respect to the business combination; 2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against PTAC, the combined company or others following the announcement of the business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; 3) the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of PTAC, to obtain financing to complete the business combination or to satisfy other conditions to closing; 4) changes to the proposed structure of the business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the business combination; 5) the ability to meet the Nasdaq's listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; 6) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Porch as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; 7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; 8) costs related to the business combination; 9) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 10) the possibility that Porch or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 11) Porch's estimates of its financial performance; and 12) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in PTAC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the section entitled "Risk Factors" in PTAC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither PTAC nor Porch undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

Additional Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, PTAC intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a preliminary proxy statement and a preliminary prospectus of PTAC, and after the registration statement is declared effective, PTAC will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination to its shareholders. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. PTAC's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Porch, PTAC and the proposed business combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the proposed business combination will be mailed to shareholders of PTAC as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Such shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to PropTech Acquisition Corporation, 6060 Center Drive, Floor 10, Los Angeles, California 90045.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation

PTAC and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from PTAC's shareholders with respect to the proposed business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in PTAC is contained in PTAC's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC and is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available.

Porch and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of PTAC in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available.

