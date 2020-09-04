

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Under Armour, Inc. (UA, UAA) announced Friday plans to close all UA Brand House and UA Factory House retail locations in the United States for Thanksgiving on November 26. All U.S. retail locations will re-open to the public on Friday, November 27.



'For that, we're closing our stores to give our retail teammates a chance to pause and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday before finishing out the year strong,' said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Under Armour.



This move will benefit over 6,000-plus Under Armour retail workers at all of the 179 U.S. retail locations. All Under Armour stores will re-open in accordance with their respective mall hours, and customers are encouraged to check the local mall listings for individual store opening times.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNDER ARMOUR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de