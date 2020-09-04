Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced further expansion into the cryptocurrency market through the Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini), a next-generation digital asset exchange.

The direct connectivity to the Gemini exchange is an exciting addition to the recent growth in the firm's cryptocurrency footprint and confirms our position as a recognised Network Service Partner (NSP) to Gemini.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm's application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security. It offers a rich mix of hosting, compute, storage and market data options from over 40 physical trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Russia and Asia.

The announcement follows recent news of Options' business operations growth across New Zealand, Australia, Asia, Canada, South America and Russia in addition to several appointments to the executive team across the Sales, Engineering and regional Managing Director functions and Options' announcement on achieving Equinix Platinum Partner status.

"Gemini has consistently built an institutional-grade infrastructure that offers global connectivity and best in class trading technology. Adding Options to our list of trusted providers continues to further expand our global connectivity offering, helping more institutional customers access crypto spot markets in a reliable and high- performing way similar to traditional capital markets trading," said Drew Candres, Director, Technical Exchange Services, Gemini.

Stephen Morrow, COO at Options, commented, "We are delighted to have Gemini available on Options' global trading network and to be recognized as an official connectivity provider to the Exchange. Being a recognized partner of the Gemini Trust Company (LLC) provides our clients high-quality, fast and reliable access to Gemini, making trading in cryptocurrency as seamless as other, more traditional, asset classes."

Options' Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 40+ colocation sites worldwide, including order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalized feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency-sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra-low latency applications, and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 40+ data center locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

