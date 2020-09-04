ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime Supports Megs McLean as She Gives Fans a Personal Virtual Concert at Aurora Borealis Kicking off the Memorial Day Weekend on ABTV Tonight

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / ReelTime VR (OTC PINK:RLTR) announced that it is supporting Megs McLean as she headlines in a Virtual Concert tonight performed at The Aurora Borealis on ABTV's Live stream kicking off Labor Day weekend 2020.

The concert will be streamed tonight at 8:15 pm PST at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9yLrXkRazQ&ab_channel=AuroraBorealis-Shoreline%2CWA and features Megs and her full touring band. The band has been writing, rehearsing, while attending to personal affairs, however this marks the first time the band has performed together since live performances were banned due to COVID 19.

The doors are now closed to the public at the Aurora Borealis but its crew of professionals, from sound engineers to video editors, are still recording and broadcasting these select performances free of charge to the public to entertain and to boost the music industry. Money raised during the live streams goes to covering costs and paying musicians of all genera, and helps support an entire network of musicians, venues, agents, promoters, producers, writers, sound techs, light techs and video professionals. Donations can be made at any time

at http://Paypal.me/Borealisonaurora

Megs McLean commented: "We are honored to be featured on ABTV's Live stream of our concert. The band and I agree that it is definitely not the same without you, our live audience. I know I am not only speaking for myself when I say the future of our industry is in our hands. Big thanks to my incredibly dedicated band and the Aurora Borealis team for their commitment to live entertainment. So, let's get out there... in person when we can, or virtually for the time being... and do whatever we can do, through donations, or social media shares and likes, to support all music."

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/events/326011502051732/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22create_dialog%22%7D]%7D

About Megs McLean: Megs McLean is a full-time professional singer/songwriter and performer who has opened for Clint Black, Sara Evans, David Lee Murphy, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, played for Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney audiences and headlined numerous festivals and events. She has performed Live on Fox 28 News, has been featured on MTV Live, Pure Country, VH1 Classic and radio stations throughout the nation. Megs and her music were used to kick off the 2018 Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football season openers, in a special promotion on Dish Network. Megs was also featured in ads at the 2019 Super Bowl. Megs and her band deliver an energetic mix of guitar-driven "Crunge" Country, Rock, Grunge, originals. Her First single "It's My Truck" gained Meg's recognition as one of the top 10 "Next Women of Country" on Spotify as well as "Country Pick of the Week". Recorded at the world-famous London Bridge Studios in Shoreline, WA, with Ben Smith of "Heart" on the drums, Brad Smith from Blind Melon on Bass, and Shohei Ogami on guitar. EP available on Spotify, iTunes, etc..

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

