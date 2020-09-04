The French government will use around €9 billion of its new €30 billion global investment package to support the development of a hydrogen economy, as part of the country's Covid-19 recovery plan.From pv magazine France The French government has launched a new Covid-19 recovery plan that includes €30 billion to invest in the energy transition. The top priority is the creation of a hydrogen economy, with €2 billion to be invested by the end of 2022 and €7.2 billion up to 2030. The money will be used for R&D activities and industrial electrolysis development projects. These figure show how much ...

