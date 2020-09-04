DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Sep-2020 / 14:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/09/2020) of GBP43.17m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/09/2020) of GBP27.04m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03/09/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including 129.71p 20,850 unaudited current period revenue* ,000.0 0 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding 127.69p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 123.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (5.17)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 111.20p 14,500 ,000.0 0 ZDP share price 105.00p Premium to NAV (5.57)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 03/09/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83558 EQS News ID: 1127789 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 04, 2020 09:07 ET (13:07 GMT)