Minsub Song, CEO of Song Real Estate, Announces his "Real Buyers, Real Closings" Guarantee

The New Service Promises that Qualified Leads that Will Become Real Closings

ALABASTER, AL / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Song Real Estate, a trailblazer in lead generation and marketing that provides real estate professionals with clients ready to purchase their next home, is proud to announce its "Real Buyers, Real Closings" Guaranteed Program.

For more information about Song Real Estate and the new program, please visit https://songrealestate.us/.

Song Real Estate sets itself apart as lead generation and conversion specialists by setting new standards in the industry. Their newest benchmark comes as a promise their services will deliver qualified leads that are real buyers that will become real closings.

CEO Minsub Song knows a thing or two about growing a business and is here to help others do the same. When Song took over a business with gross sales of $1.5 million per year, those numbers quickly rose to $1.7 million with his knowledge and marketing abilities. Through Song Real Estate's Real Buyers, Real Closings guarantee, Song and his marketing team will put their knowledge to use for other companies as they analyze and manage each client's business.

Like many realtors bombarded with lead marketing, Sanjay, a realtor in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, was skeptical at first that Song Real Estate could be of help but is now thrilled he put his company in their hands.

"I have been advertising with Song Real Estate marketing for the last month or so. At first, I had my hesitation to go with Mr. Song, but I started to feel good when he started advertising," Sanjay said. "So far, I have about 24 leads. I have spent about $100 on Facebook and that comes to about $4 a lead. I am very happy with his service… I definitely would recommend Song Real Estate."

Like Sanjay, Realtors will discover Song Real Estate maximizes social media to its fullest potential by managing the marketing, Facebook and Instagram ads, and targeting specific audiences. Through an in-depth analysis, Song Real Estate could generate more than 10 appointments a month.

Song Real Estate also will create and manage a website that guides businesses to success while providing other tools necessary. These tools include business cards, logos, posters and flyers, all of which are guaranteed to lead to buyers serious about purchasing real estate. This puts more money in the pocketbook of real estate professionals as well as allowing them more time to focus on serious clients.

"I run my business in Alabama. They generated over 100 leads in one month," Professional Maria Garcia said in regard to Song Real Estate. "We got eight live transfers and one of them made an offer this week. That's $7,500 gross income. I can't wait to see what they can do for us to grow and I definitely recommend them to any agents."

After quality leads have been generated, clients of Song Real Estate gain access to their online training portal with proven scripts and follow up strategies to turn those leads into closings. Agents are available 24/7 online to answer any questions agents have regarding their service.

About Song Real Estate:

Minsub Song, CEO of Song Real Estate, has worked internationally in marketing campaigns and now runs a successful Real Estate Marketing agency. Click here to learn about his "Real Buyers, Real Closings" Guaranteed Program: https://songrealestate.us/

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

7029358906

SOURCE: Song Real Estate

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604806/Minsub-Song-CEO-of-Song-Real-Estate-Announces-his-Real-Buyers-Real-Closings-Guarantee