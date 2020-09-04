Leading Veterinary Professional Dr. Anthony S. Johnson Featured in New Exclusive Interview with Kivo Daily

Dr. Anthony S. Johnson, DVM, DACVECC, a leading veterinary professional and current Medical Director of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), has been featured in an exclusive interview with Kivo Daily.

In the wide-ranging interview, Dr. Anthony S. Johnson, who graduated from Washington State University 1996 and obtained board certification in emergency medicine and critical care in 2003, shared insights on what keeps him motivated, how he maintains work-life balance, the traits that make him a successful leader, his proudest accomplishments, and what trends in veterinary medicine he finds most exciting.

In addition, Dr. Anthony S. Johnson, who is a prolific author with a growing library of non-fiction and fiction titles to his credit, shared some personal reflections on what defines him as a person, and the biggest life lesson he has learned. With respect to the former, he revealed that empathy, kindness and a sense of humor are pivotal, as is spending time with his wife and their three young children in their suburban Chicago-area home. With respect to the latter, he responded with a salient quote from an early 1920s prose poem by Max Ehrmann: "Whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its shame, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy."

"This quote by Max Ehrmann helps me find calm and clarity amidst the confusion and chaos," commented Dr. Anthony S. Johnson, who between 2009 and 2014 served as a Clinical Assistant Professor at Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine where he taught a wide range of undergraduate, graduate and professional-level courses. "Working in the veterinary field is incredibly rewarding, but it can also be stressful and challenging. The field is constantly evolving with new technologies, tools, theories and trends. I learned many years ago that it is important to stay balanced and grounded, and not to become overwhelmed or exhausted. Having a wonderful and supportive family, great friends and colleagues, and many hobbies outside of work - two of my personal favorites are eating and sleeping - are also essential!"

Dr. Anthony S. Johnson DVM, DACVECC, is a leading veterinary professional and educator who has filled a myriad of executive-level roles in veterinary centers across the U.S., including Critical Care Specialist, Emergency Department Head and Co-Head. Currently, he is the Medical Director of the Veterinary Information Network (VIN). Dr. Johnson and his family recently relocated to the Chicago area from Carmel, Indiana. Known for his big smile, open heart and wonderful sense of humor, when he is not working or spending time with his wife and their three children Dr. Anthony S. Johnson enjoys occasional forays into woodworking, cooking, wine, reading, and writing. For more information about Anthony S. Johnson, please visit: https://anthonysjohnson.net/.

