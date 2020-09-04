Looking for Value in the Tech Sector? Read ThisAs the market cheers for another round of rallying in tech stocks, valuations in the sector appear to be getting more and more bloated. And that means if you are looking to get into tech stocks right now, bargains will be hard to find.Think about it, the S&P 500 Index is up 7.2% since the beginning of this year, which is already impressive given the COVID-19-induced sell-off in March. The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, soared an even more impressive 28.5% during the same.

