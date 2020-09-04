NOTICE 4.9.2020 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES NEW LONG SYMBOLS FOR INSTRUMENTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Upon request by the issuer, long symbols for the below instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp will change. The change will be valid as of September 7, 2020. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN NEW LONG SYMBOL FI4000433727 BEAR NQ100 X10S NORDNET F1 FI4000433784 BEAR SP500 X15S NORDNET F1 FI4000433735 BEAR NQ100 X12S NORDNET F1 FI4000433743 BEAR NQ100 X15S NORDNET F1 FI4000433750 BEAR NQ100 X18S NORDNET F6 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260