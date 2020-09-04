Gus Dahleh, a Real Estate Entrepreneur, Renews Lease with Walmart for Five More Years

A Walmart in Rolling Meadows, Illinois has been Extended for Five More Years on Gus Dahleh's Property

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Gus Dahleh, a successful real estate entrepreneur, is keeping Walmart open in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Walmart is renewing its lease on Dahleh's commercial property in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. As Dahleh noted, Walmart is currently paying $200,000 a month rent on the commercial property, which is also home to Sam's Club, which has a lease there until July, 2020.

Although Walmart signed another lease at the Rolling Meadows location, Sam's Club will not renew their lease and will close the store in July, 2020. Walmart has the option to extend the lease a total of six times and five years. The properties cover 15 acres of land and 260,000 square feet of retail space.

Learning that a major and well-known tenant is renewing its lease in one of Dahleh's commercial properties will not surprise anyone who is familiar with his successful career.

As an experienced real estate investor with an impressive portfolio, Dahleh is a pro when it comes to finding distressed assets with a high potential for return. The native Chicago investor paid $24.3 million for the Walmart and Sam's Club stores located at 1460 and 1470 Golf Road in the west suburban Rolling Meadows.

Over the years, Dahleh has increased the value of the commercial space by making upgrades and renovations which have attracted a new consumer audience to the location.

"It's always a good idea to make upgrades and renovations to the properties in our portfolio," Dahleh said.

"Over the past five years, we have made several improvements. If you want drivers to stop and shop, you have to make it appealing to them. Our goal is to double the foot traffic to the space by 2025, and that is why we are continuing to evaluate potential renovations to improve the appeal of the property to consumers."

In addition to helping the Rolling Meadows, IL Walmart to stay open for business, Dahleh is pleased to once again give back to the community in 2020 by offering a scholarship opportunity for Illinois and California college students.

About Gus Dahleh

Gus Dahleh is a real estate entrepreneur who specializes in commercial real estate development with a primary focus on distressed assets. Since 2010, Dahleh has acquired over $50 million of commercial real estate assets and entered into long term leases with JP Morgan Chase Bank, AT&T, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Cubesmart. Gus Dahleh has also developed a niche in the cell antenna industry by selling lease revenue to publicly traded REITS which include American Tower and SBA Communications Corp. Gus Dahleh began his financial markets career as an equity options trader at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. Gus Dahleh has developed proven option strategies for the U.S. 30 Year Treasury Bond and Gold Futures based on seasonal and technical patterns. Gus Dahleh has a proven track record for providing direction on how to maximize the value of the commercial real estate and financial market investments. For more information, visit Gus-Dahleh.com.

