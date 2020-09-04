NOTICE 4 SEPTEMBER 2020 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: PARTNERA CORPORATION At the request of Partnera Corporation, Partnera Corporation's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from September 7, 2020. Short name: PARTNE1 Number of shares: 37 401 966 ISIN code: FI0009009559 Order book ID: 202424 Company Identity Number: 1618627-6 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 50 Industrials Super sector: 5010 Construction and Materials This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Ernst & Young Oy. For further information, please call Ernst & Young Oy on +358 207 280 190. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260