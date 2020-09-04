Anzeige
Freitag, 04.09.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.09.2020 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-09-11

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2028-05-121060
SE00094963670.75 %1,000 +/- 250
?2031-05-12
1062
SE00139353190.125 %1,000 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-09-15

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on SEP 11, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1060 and 1,000 SEK million in issue SGB 1062

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON SEP 11, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

