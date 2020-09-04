Technavio has been monitoring the silica fume market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 10.83 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Construction.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Use of Silica Fume in Self-Compacting Concrete.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024.
- Who are the top players in the market?
BanFam Merchants Pvt. Ltd., Choice Organochem LLP, Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co. Ltd., Guru Corp., JAYCEE Resources Pvt. Ltd., N K Enterprise, Oriental Trexim Pvt. Ltd., Rockfit Corp., Sika AG, and WUHAN NEWREACH MICROSILICA Co. Ltd. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising industrialization and international trade. However, the high price of silica fume might hamper market growth.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. BanFam Merchants Pvt. Ltd., Choice Organochem LLP, Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co. Ltd., Guru Corp., JAYCEE Resources Pvt. Ltd., N K Enterprise, Oriental Trexim Pvt. Ltd., Rockfit Corp., Sika AG, and WUHAN NEWREACH MICROSILICA Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising industrialization and international trade will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Silica Fume Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
Silica Fume Market in India is segmented as below:
- Application
- Construction
- Marine
- Oil And Gas
- Others
- Source
- Silicon Metal
- Ferrosilicon
Silica Fume Market in India 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The silica fume market in India report covers the following areas:
- Silica Fume Market in India Size
- Silica Fume Market in India Trends
- Silica Fume Market in India Industry Analysis
This study identifies the use of Silica Fume in Self-Compacting Concrete as one of the prime reasons driving the Silica Fume Market growth in India during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Silica Fume Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist silica fume market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the silica fume market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the silica fume market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silica fume market vendors in India
