Freitag, 04.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Soeben Rekordzahlen veröffentlicht! Folgt jetzt der Mega-Turnaround?
WKN: A2PL68 ISIN: CA1973091079 Ticker-Symbol: 3LP 
04.09.20
15:39 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
04.09.2020 | 18:08
Columbia Care Inc.: Columbia Care to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in September:

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 9th at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, with 1x1 meetings throughout the day
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2492/37122

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 10th
Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

A.G.P. Virtual Consumer Cannabis Conference

Attending: Tuesday, September 29th
Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format

Canaccord Genuity Virtual US Cannabis Symposium

Attending: Wednesday, September 30th
Where: Virtual presentation & 1x1 meeting format

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with Columbia Care management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company's investor relations team at (949) 574-3860.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 95 facilities[1] including 73 dispensaries and 22 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Investor Contact:

Cristina De Tomasi
Investor Relations
+1.212.271.0915
ir@col-care.com

Media Contact:

Gabriella Velez
5WPR
columbiacare@5wpr.com

[1] Open or under development

SOURCE: Columbia Care Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604831/Columbia-Care-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Investor-Conferences

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
