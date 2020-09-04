DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), the leading owner of income generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, announces the repayment of EUR 39.5 million of schuldschein maturing in 2023. The schuldschein were purchased in the secondary market.
Year-to-date, CPIPG has repaid nearly EUR 900 million of debt maturing in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 and will continue to explore opportunities to optimize the Group's capital structure.
