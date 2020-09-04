DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Luxembourg, 4 September 2020



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Additional Short-Term Debt Repayment



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), the leading owner of income generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin and the CEE region, announces the repayment of EUR 39.5 million of schuldschein maturing in 2023. The schuldschein were purchased in the secondary market.



Year-to-date, CPIPG has repaid nearly EUR 900 million of debt maturing in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 and will continue to explore opportunities to optimize the Group's capital structure.



For more on CPI PROPERTY GROUP, visit our website: www.cpipg.com



For further information please contact:



INVESTORS



CPI PROPERTY GROUP

David Greenbaum

Chief Financial Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com



CPI PROPERTY GROUP

Joe Weaver

Director of Capital Markets

j.weaver@cpipg.com



MEDIA/PR



Kirchhoff Consult AG

Andreas Friedemann

T +49 40 60 91 86 50, F +49 40 60 91 86 60

