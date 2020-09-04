Offer House; A Sure Anchor for Homeowners in Times of Difficulties

"Offer House is prepared to help homeowners sell their houses through the pandemic. As a local Kansas City business, they are here to help homeowners in any situation sell their property."

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / Offer House is a real estate solutions, straight-forward home buying company located in Kansas City. They buy houses in Kansas City in as-is condition and without the need to work with a real estate agent. They are cash home buyers that are serious about purchasing properties.

As a professional home-buying company, they offer a fast and easy alternative to selling clients' houses. With their team of experts who have decades of experience working in the industry, clients have the flexibility to close on their schedule and sell on their terms.

This is what Christoph Becker has to say 'we're a family-oriented business and focus on helping homeowners like you find win-win solutions for whatever your problems may be. Whether you're going through a foreclosure, behind on taxes, divorce, job relocation, have bad tenants, own a burdensome property that needs work, but no money to fix it up, or just need to sell your house fast any reason… Offer House can help!'

Merits in Transacting Deals with Offer House

Close in as little as 7 Days!

A fast closing can potentially save homeowners thousands in closing costs! Keep more cash in their pockets by selling their house in weeks instead of months or years. Offer House team will always follow through with their offers, closing on the day specified in the agreements.

Skip the Cleaning and Repairs

When homeowners work with Offer House to sell their house fast, they won't have to deal with any repairs, cleaning, upgrades, or property showings as Offer House will buy the property directly, as-is. If the house is old and ugly, needs some work, or is ready for move-in, Offer House is responsible for fixing all difficulties.

There Are No Closing Costs or Commissions

When a real estate agent or company is hired to help a homeowner sell his/her house, there are numerous expenses to factor in. Such homeowners will need to pay closing costs, commissions, and any additional fees imposed by the agent, but when homeowners sell directly to Offer House, there aren't any costs or fees to worry about. From start to finish, the company will handle everything, and clients won't have to spend a dime.

Offer House buy houses in Kansas City Missouri and Kansas including areas like: Raytown, Raymore, Grandview, Red Bridge, Ruskin, Prairie Village, Parkville, Overland Park, Olathe, Oak Grove, Mission, Mission Hills, Merriam, Waldo, Brookside, Liberty, Lenexa, Leawood, Lees Summit, Lansing, Bonner Springs, Belton, Blue Springs, Gladstone, All parts North of the River. Selling a house fast, especially in Kansas City, can be a challenging, stressful, and time-consuming venture. Clients will have to grapple with picky buyers, real estate agents, attention-on-details home inspectors, commissions, lawyers, banks, and other essentials of the selling process. Besides prolonging the process, these components add stress to the selling process. Whether clients are relocating, facing a foreclosure, downsizing, or selling their house fast for whatever reason, Offer House in Kansas City is here to help.

About the Company.

Offer House is a real estate solutions company that buys houses based out of Kansas City. They are a family-oriented business and focus on helping homeowners find win-win solutions for whatever your problems may be.

CONTACT DETAILS

NAME: Christoph

COMPANY NAME: Offer House

ADDRESS: 12022 Blue Valley Pkwy Overland Park, KS 66213 United States

EMAIL: sales@offerhouse.com

PHONE NUMBER: (816) 281-3700

WEBSITE: https://www.offerhouse.com/mo/kansas-city/

SOURCE: Offer House

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604846/Offer-House-A-Sure-Anchor-for-Homeowners-in-Times-of-Difficulties