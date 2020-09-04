Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC Receives Provisional Patent Approval for Digital Touchless Temperature Scanning Technology Integration for Cellphones & Tablets

As a result of this Press Release not publishing on the national news circuit previously on September 1st, 2020 OPTEC is republishing the release again today

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) OPTEC announced the company received provisional patent approval for the integration of digital touchless temperature scanning technology into cellphones and tablets as registered with the US Patent Office. This now allows the company to officially state the technology is "Patent-Pending".

The integration of this technology will allow touchless temperature readings for humans and animals in a single scan using cellphones and tablets with digital accuracy. The integration into personal phones and tablets can eliminate the use of additional hand held temperature scanning devices used throughout the world for temperature scanning in almost all environments during the global pandemic The use of temperature detection scanning in personal cellphones allows for immediate personal and family temperature checks by the device owner in an on-demand anytime situation for constant temperature monitoring and safety assurance.

The company is planning to unveil the prototype versions of the scan phones and tablets later this year.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC International, Inc. Contact: info@optecintl.com Product Call Center: 877-955-8787

SOURCE: OPTEC International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604852/OPTEC-Receives-Provisional-Patent-Approval-for-Digital-Touchless-Temperature-Scanning-Technology-Integration-for-Cellphones-Tablets