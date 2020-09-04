Technavio has been monitoring the travel services market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 56 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005067/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Travel Services Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbnb Inc., Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd., Cox Kings Ltd., Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd., ITC Ltd., MakeMyTrip Ltd., Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., TripAdvisor Inc., and Yatra Online Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The rise in international tourist footfall has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, significant price war led by stiff competition among players might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Travel Services Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation

Travel Services Market in India is segmented as below:

Service Domestic Flight Services, Hotel Accommodation Services Rail Ticket Services Taxi/cab Services Domestic Bus Services Holiday Packages

Mode of Booking Online Offline



Travel Services Market in India 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The travel services market report covers the following areas:

Travel Services Market in India Size

Travel Services Market in India Trends

Travel Services Market Industry in India Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of low-cost airlines as one of the prime reasons driving the Travel Services Market growth in India during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Travel Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist travel services market growth in India during the next five years

Estimation of the travel services market size in India and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the travel services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of travel services market vendors in India

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Market segmentation by service

Comparison by service

Domestic flight services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hotel accommodation services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rail ticket services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Taxi/cab services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Domestic bus services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Holiday packages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODE OF BOOKING

Market segmentation by mode of booking

Comparison by mode of booking

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by mode of booking

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of low-cost airlines

Increased contribution of travel and tourism to GDP and employment

Technological advances in mobile-based and website-based travel service platforms

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Airbnb Inc.

Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.

Cox Kings Ltd.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

Oravel Stays Pvt. Ltd.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

TripAdvisor Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005067/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/