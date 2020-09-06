ATX down to 2217 - Lenzing and voestalpine best performing stocks. News came from Pierer Mobility, Strabag (3), Semperit, Vienna Stock Exchange, Frequentis and OMV. Wienerberger follows Bawag in the ATXFive. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -1,6% to 2.217,29 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -30,43%. Up to now there were 76 days with a positive and 97 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 31,34% away, from the low 35,96%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,52%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,62%. These are the best-performers this week: Lenzing 4,25% in front of voestalpine 3,84% and Frequentis 3,64%. And the following stocks performed worst: Agrana -6,41% in front of Palfinger -6,4% and S Immo -5,25%. Further highlights this ...

