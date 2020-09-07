

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Monday following the negative lead from Wall Street on Friday. Investors also remained cautious following reports that the U.S. government plans to blacklist China's largest chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. or SMIC amid rising U.S.-China tensions.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 26.43 points or 0.11 percent to 23,179.00, after falling to a low of 23,086.89 in early trades. Japanese stocks fell on Friday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp is losing more than 5 percent, while Fast Retailing is up 0.4 percent. According to media reports, SoftBank made huge bets on U.S. equity derivatives linked to tech companies over the past one month.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is rising 0.7 percent and Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent, while Sony is down 0.4 percent and Canon is unchanged.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is declining almost 2 percent and Advantest is down 0.4 percent. In the financial sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 0.7 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Honda is edging up 0.1 percent, while Toyota is declining 0.7 percent. In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent and Inpex is down 0.1 percent after crude oil prices extended recent losses on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Fanuc Corp. is gaining more than 6 percent and Nippon Steel is rising more than 4 percent. NTT Data, JFE Holdings and Okuma Corp. are higher by almost 4 percent each.



Conversely, Sky Perfect JSAT is losing almost 5 percent and Screen Holdings is lower by more than 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will provide preliminary July results for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 106 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks staged a significant recovery attempt over the course of the trading day on Friday, but still closed in negative territory. Technology stocks contributed to the early sell-off once again, as traders continued to cash in on the recent strength in the sector. On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing another substantial increase in U.S. employment in the month of August, although the pace of job growth continued to slow from the record spike seen in June.



The Dow declined 159.42 points or 0.6 percent to 28,133.31, the Nasdaq slumped 144.97 points or 1.3 percent to 11,313.13, and the S&P 500 slid 28.10 points or 0.8 percent to 3,426.96.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both slumped by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday, extending recent losses amid continued concerns about the outlook for gasoline demand and easing of production cuts by leading oil producers. WTI crude ended down $1.60 or nearly 4 percent at $39.77 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOFTBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de