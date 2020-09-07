Technavio has been monitoring the discrete diode market and it is poised to grow by 431.64 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Frequently Asked Questions:
- What are the major trends in the market?
Growing investment in smart city projects is a major trend driving the growth of the market
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at (3.21)% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 431.64 million.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Diodes Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc., are some of the major market participants.
- What is the key market driver?
The rising popularity of e-sport is one of the major factors driving the market.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 82% of the market share.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Diodes Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 standards will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Discrete Diode Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Communications
- Computers
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The discrete diode market report covers the following areas:
- Discrete Diode Market Size
- Discrete Diode Market Trends
- Discrete Diode Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing investment in smart city projects as one of the prime reasons driving the discrete diode market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Discrete Diode Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist discrete diode market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the discrete diode market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the discrete diode market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of discrete diode market vendors
