

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As potentially widespread, strong and dry offshore wind event forecasted to start Monday evening and continue through mid-day Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. or PG&E (PCG) said it has planned to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.



The potential Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS starting Monday evening is currently expected to impact about 103,000 customers in portions of 18 counties in the Sierra foothills and North Bay. Specifically, customers in portions of Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity and Yuba are being notified.



Also, the state's grid operator has issued a Flex Alert, a voluntary call for energy conservation to help balance power supply with demand. That Flex Alert runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and tomorrow.



