XP POWER LTD - Blocklisting - Six Monthly Return
PR Newswire
London, September 3
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 7 September 2020
|Name of applicant:
|XP Power Limited
|Name of scheme:
|XP EMPLOYEES' SHARE OWNERSHIP PLAN
|Period of return:
|From:
|06/03/2020
|To:
|05/09/2020
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|500,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|-
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|400,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|100,000
|Name of contact:
|Johan Olivier
|Telephone number of contact:
|0118 984 5515
XP POWER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de