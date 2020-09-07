

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's industrial output data for July. Economists forecast production to grow 4.7 percent on month, slower than the 8.9 percent increase in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the franc and the yen. Against the greenback, it fell.



The euro was worth 125.73 against the yen, 1.0816 against the franc, 0.8953 against the pound and 1.1829 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



