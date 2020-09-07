

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased in July, data the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 86.9 in July from 85.03.8 in June.



The latest reading was the highest since February, when it was 91.2.



The coincident index increased to 76.2 in July from 74.4 in the previous month. This was the highest since March.



The lagging index fell to 91.9 in July from 93.2 in the prior month. This was the lowest since April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

