- New Executive Committee nominated -

Regulatory News:

Géraldine Périchon, until recently with Groupe Suez, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer for Getlink (Paris:GET), starting from Monday 07 September 2020.

She will have responsibility for Financial Reporting, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, Legal, IT and CSR.

She becomes a member of the Group Executive Committee. Chaired by Yann Leriche, from 07 September 2020, the Group Executive Committee is composed of:

Michel?Boudoussier,?Chief Corporate Officer;

Anne-Laure?Desclèves,?Director of Communications and Brand;

Raphael?Doutrebente,?CEO, Europorte;

Laurent?Fourtune,?COO, Eurotunnel;

John?Keefe,?Director of Public Affairs;?

Philippe de Lagune, ?Chief Operating Officer, Institutions;

Deborah?Merrens,?Chief Commercial Officer, Le Shuttle;

Steven Moore,?CEO, ElecLink;

Géraldine?Périchon, Chief Financial Officer;

Claire?Piccolin,?Company Secretary to the Getlink Board of Directors and Compliance Officer.

Yann Leriche, Getlink CEO, stated: "I am delighted to welcome Geraldine Périchon and to be working with such an experienced and balanced Executive Committee. We will accelerate the Group's adaptation to the economic and sanitary situation whilst strengthening our competitive advantages for the long term

Géraldine Périchon's biography:

Géraldine Périchon, 41, joined the Suez Group in 2015 as Group Director for M&A, before being appointed Senior Vice President, Finance and Strategy, for Italy, Central and Eastern Europe and subsequently Director of Finance, Recycling and Value for France in 2020. Géraldine Périchon started her career as an M&A Analyst with Lazard Brothers in 2002, before working for the Boston Consulting Group, Cinven and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

