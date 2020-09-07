Technavio has been monitoring the sustainable tourism market and it is poised to grow by USD 338.06 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 9.39% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 338.06 bn.

Who are the top players in the market?

Bouteco, Kind Traveler, PBC., Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel, and Wilderness Holdings Limited., are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The need of organic sustainable tourism is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the Europe market?

The Europe region will contribute 51% of the market share.

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bouteco, Kind Traveler, PBC., Responsible Travel, Wild Frontiers Adventure Travel, and Wilderness Holdings Limited. are some of the major market participants. The need of organic sustainable tourism will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Sustainable Tourism Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Sustainable Tourism Market is segmented as below:

Type Domestic International

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Sustainable Tourism Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The sustainable tourism market report covers the following areas:

Sustainable Tourism Market Size

Sustainable Tourism Market Trends

Sustainable Tourism Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies a shifting preference toward local and authentic experiences as one of the prime reasons driving the sustainable tourism market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Sustainable Tourism Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist sustainable tourism market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sustainable tourism market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sustainable tourism market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sustainable tourism market vendors

