Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Aktie explodiert bereits...Kommt jetzt der NEWS-HAMMER bei dieser Goldaktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA83 ISIN: GB00BH4HKS39 Ticker-Symbol: VODI 
Xetra
07.09.20
10:10 Uhr
1,195 Euro
+0,001
+0,12 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1931,19410:26
1,1921,19410:27
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VODAFONE
VODAFONE GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1,195+0,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.