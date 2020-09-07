

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Idea Limited, India's leading telecom service provider, announced the launch of new unified business under a new unified brand, Vi. Vodafone Idea Limited is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. With the successful integration and deployment of new age technologies, Vi customers will now be able to enjoy the combined strength of a high powered, unified network.



'The brand integration not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world, but also sets us on our future journey to offer world class digital experiences to 1 Billion Indians on our strong 4G network,' said Ravinder Takkar, CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited.



'Vi's focus will be to deliver to citizens and businesses in India a superior network experience, better customer service and leading products and services,' Nick Read, CEO, Vodafone Group Plc, stated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VODAFONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de