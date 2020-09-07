Edison Group Expands Into South Africa Through Partnership With ALG

New relationship will combine Edison's IR capabilities with ALG's research expertise to transform the visibility of Emerging Market equities

ALG is one of South Africa's leading equity research companies

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Group, the leading international research and investor relations consultancy, announces it has partnered with highly-regarded South African equity research company Austin Lawrence Gidon (ALG). The partnership's mission is to transform South African corporates' access to international capital markets - and then repeat the success in neighbouring markets.

ALG is backed by a team of six analysts with over 100 years of combined experience writing high-quality independent research on listed companies. The firm offers its clients increased visibility through its research, investor roadshows, thought pieces and the global distribution of research to non-holders and new entrants to EM investing.

This partnership will leverage Edison's international reach to refocus investor interest onto South African stocks. The potential to increase interest in South Africa comes from attracting more EM managers to these markets. To deliver this increase, ALG and Edison agree that globally-distributed internationally-prestigious equity research is what is needed.

Edison has digitalised the process of finding and introducing investors to its clients. After distributing its research reports, Edison's platform monitors the behaviours of thousands of investors using smart targeting, with algorithms identifying intent to buy particular stocks. Virtual roadshows are then arranged so that investors can hear the client equity story.

This strategic partnership follows Edison's launch of an office in Amsterdam covering the Benelux region, and Edison Atlantic, a new digital offering to help European and UK companies source funding in the US.

Fraser Thorne, Founder and CEO of Edison Group, said: "As a leading investment advisory and research firm, we are always looking to capitalise on opportunities to deploy our services to help boost investor interest in the businesses that we serve. Partnering with ALG is a great example of how we can adapt our market-leading IR and research capabilities to support the firm's high-quality research and help companies access the broadest pools of capital."

Marius Strydom, CEO at ALG, said: "There are a wealth of successful companies in South Africa and across the Continent and our collaboration with Edison will help them secure the funding and investor focus they deserve."

Edison is authorised and regulated by the FCA.