

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ld (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said Samsung Electronics America Inc., a fully-owned subsidiary, has signed a radio network solution supply contract with Verizon Sourcing LLC. The contract is valued at 7.9 trillion Korean Won. The term of contract is June 30, 2020 - December 31, 2025. This agreement is one of Samsung's largest 5G contracts.



Samsung said, with the agreed long term strategic contract, the company will continue to push the boundaries of 5G innovation for Verizon's customers.



