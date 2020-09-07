E 4 Education campaign to be implemented across all of Citi's e-trading businesses for the first time

Citi today announced the launch of its 2020 E for Education campaign.

Citi donates a percentage of the business proceeds traded electronically during the eight-week campaign from September to October.

The campaign raises funds for education-focused non-profit organizations that tackle childhood illiteracy and improve access to quality education.

"This year's campaign is more important than ever to us. The pandemic has posed an unprecedented challenge for our non-profit partners, who work in the heart of communities. Facing pressure on all fronts with heightened demand, they are working tirelessly to adapt, adjust and deliver. Through this campaign, we hope to raise awareness and support them in providing much needed services at this time."- Itay Tuchman, Global Head of FX.

Citi's first E for Education campaign originated in FX in 2013 and the campaign has been expanded across Citi's Markets and Securities e-trading businesses for the first time this year, including Commodities, Rates, Global Spread Products and, for the second year, Futures Equities.

Citi works with 10 non-profit partners globally that support the right to education for all children, including the Malala Fund in 2018 and Teach For All for the first time in 2020. The non-profit partners represent the global footprint of Citi's Markets and Securities business.

"Teach For All is honoured to be selected as a beneficiary of Citi's e for education program. Citi and Teach For All share a deep belief in the power of education and a commitment to expanding opportunity for children on a global scale. At a time when COVID-19 has forced schools to close for 90% of children globally and exacerbated existing inequities for the most marginalized, Citi's support is particularly important and will help to develop thousands of teachers and education leaders and to disseminate learnings from around the world on how to positively impact students, families, and communities." Wendy Kopp, CEO and Co-Founder of Teach For All.

Since its launch, the campaign has:

Raised over $37 million

Supported 606k youth

Helped 530+ schools

Has spanned over 32 countries, with the inclusion of Teach For All, this will grow to over 70

2020 Partners:

Teach For All

A global network of organisations working to ensure all children have the education, support, and opportunity they need to fulfil their potential.

Malala Fund

Breaks down the barriers preventing more than 130 million girls around the world from going to school

Civic Builders

Builds environments fit for learning

Empower

Supports at-risk youth in education in EM countries

Fallen Patriots

Educates children who have lost a parent in the US Military

Place2Be

Enhances the wellbeing and prospects of children and their families by providing access to therapeutic and emotional support in schools

Reach the World

Makes the benefits of travel accessible to classrooms, inspiring youth to become more curious, confident global citizens

Room to Read

Gives children in EM countries access to education

Teach First

Develops teachers (and supports talented teachers to become inspiring and effective leaders)

Uncommon Schools

Opens schools in low-income areas

