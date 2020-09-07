Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, September 7
BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC
PORTFOLIO UPDATE
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 August 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|9.44%
|Lukoil
|7.68%
|Gazprom
|6.28%
|Norilsk Nickel
|5.89%
|Polyus ORD
|4.84%
|AO Tatneft
|4.73%
|CD Projekt S.A
|4.54%
|Mail RU Group
|4.50%
|PZU
|4.06%
|Yandex
|4.05%
The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 August 2020 was as follows:
Russia
71.91%
Poland
14.02%
Turkey
7.70%
Greece
1.86%
Czech Republic
1.74%
Kuwait
0.79%
Romania
0.62%
Cash & Equivalent
1.36%
