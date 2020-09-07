BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 28 August 2020 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets Sberbank 9.44% Lukoil 7.68% Gazprom 6.28% Norilsk Nickel 5.89% Polyus ORD 4.84% AO Tatneft 4.73% CD Projekt S.A 4.54% Mail RU Group 4.50% PZU 4.06% Yandex 4.05%





The geographic breakdown at close of business 28 August 2020 was as follows: