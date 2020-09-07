The "CBD as a Novel Food: The Future for Edibles in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The question of Novel Food approval is the single biggest issue facing the CBD edibles market, and perhaps the entire CBD market, in Europe. Hopes that there might be an easy way around the regulatory requirement seem unrealistic, and understanding exactly what the Novel Food process entails must therefore now be a top priority for any player hoping to market mainstream CBD products in Europe.

This report examines key aspects and drivers of the edibles market itself before looking in detail at the Novel Food regulations, both at EU level and in non-EU markets: notably the UK, as well as Switzerland and Norway. Questions it considers and answers include whether CBD really is novel, whether approvals are likely to be generic or applicant-specific, how the Novel Food Catalogue and RASFF operate, and the costs of Novel Food applications.

It will enable companies to make a rounded, informed decision on whether to pursue Novel Food approval and if they decide to do so, how to proceed with their application. Detailed information on regulatory requirements is complemented by an assessment of the business impacts of the Novel Foods regime, enabling companies to take a joined-up approach to their strategy on CBD edibles in Europe.

Special attention is also given to UK regulation, which differs from the EU's in key aspects understanding this is an essential prerequisite to taking advantage of the UK's more liberal regime.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction: What is CBD?

3. Is CBD in Food Really Novel?

4. CBD in Food: the Market for Ingestible Products

5. Novel Food Regulations in the EU

6. The Regulation of Novel Foods in the UK

7. Other Non-EU Countries

8. Industry Impact of Novel Food Applications: the Costs

9. Industry Impact of Novel Food Applications: the Benefits

10. Conclusion: What Does the Future Hold for the CBD Sector in Europe?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb5wdw

