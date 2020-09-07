Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Awarded "Asset Management Firm of the Year" at Asia Risk Awards 2020

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) ("PAAMC HK" or "The Company"), the offshore investment and asset management platform of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An"), has been awarded "Asset Management Firm of the Year" at the Asia Risk 2020 Awards. The Asia Risk Awards is the longest-running and the most prestigious awards for firms and individuals involved in the Asia's derivatives markets and in risk management. Winning an Asia Risk Award sets the winner apart from peers and is a tangible accolade that demonstrates excellence in the industry.

Established in 2006, PAAMC HK manages money internally for the Ping An Group and globally for other third-party clients. The Company is a market leader in AI quantitative strategies, China fixed income as well as a wide spectrum of global alternative investments. The Company is also the first asset manager in the world to launch a China green bond fund, which provides global investors the much-needed access to the second largest green bond market in the world. The Company's alternative investment platform provides clients with hedge funds, private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real estate investment opportunities and diversification.

In awarding and recognizing the Company, Asia Risk Awards has noted the Company's multifaceted approach to capturing risk-adjusted return, as well as the innovative use of machine learning on the quantitative strategies. The judges were also impressed by the Company's success in understanding the inefficiencies that drive China market to stay a cut above the others in deriving value for clients.

Commenting on this notable success, Chi Kit Chai, Head of Capital Markets and CIO at PAAMC HK said,

"I want to thank Asia Risk for organizing this event and I want to thank all the people on our team for their professionalism, their hard work and their dedication. I also want to thank all our clients for their support and their trust.

Ping An is a pioneer in developing and utilizing AI technologies across many aspects of its core business. As the offshore investment platform, we adopt the same approach to have a technology-focused culture. We are very proud of the cutting-edge AI quantitative investment platform and our active involvement in green investments. What really set us apart is we find meaning in solving our clients' problems."