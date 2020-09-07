Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Investor Webinar

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2020 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, will be hosting an investor webinar at 2.00pm London time on 10 September 2020, the day of the release of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

The webinar can be accessed via: https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/5f52278ab14d87262643ee34/5f522da5fa4ec4046427d454

Participants may submit questions during the webinar or in advance via email to:

midatech@investor-focus.co.uk

For more information, please contact:

Midatech Pharma PLC

Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO

Tel: +44 (0)1235 888300

www.midatechpharma.com

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Freddy Crossley, Emma Earl (Corporate Finance)

James Stearns (Corporate Broking)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Limited (Joint Broker)

Andrew Thacker (Corporate Broking)

Tel: +44(0)20 3657 0050

IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations)

Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring

Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630

Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk

Edison Group (US Investor Relations)

Megan Paul

Tel: (646) 653 7034

Email: mpaul@edisongroup.com

About Midatech Pharma PLC

Midatech Pharma PLC (dual listed on LSE AIM: MTPH; and NASDAQ: MTP) is a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. The Company combines approved and development medications with its proprietary and innovative drug delivery technologies to provide compelling products that have the potential to powerfully impact the lives of patients undergoing treatment for life threatening diseases.

The Company has developed three in-house technology platforms, each with its own unique mechanism to improve delivery of medications to sites of disease. All of the Company's technologies have successfully entered human use in the clinic, providing important validation of the potential for each platform:

Q-Sphera platform: a disruptive micro-technology used for sustained release to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time (from weeks to months).

MidaSolve platform: an innovative nanotechnology used to dissolve insoluble drugs so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumours.

MidaCore platform: a leading-edge nanotechnology used for targeting medications to sites of disease.

The platform nature of the technologies allows the potential to develop multiple drug assets rather than being reliant on a limited number of programmes. Midatech's technologies are supported by 36 patent families including 120 granted patents and an additional 70 patent applications. Midatech's headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information please visit www.midatechpharma.com

SOURCE: Midatech Pharma PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605032/Midatech-Pharma-PLC-Announces-Investor-Webinar