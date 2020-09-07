Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange release 7 September 2020 at 13:30 EET

Fingrid Oyj's financial reports in 2021

Fingrid Group will publish the following financial releases in 2021.

5.3.2021 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020

23.4.2021 Management's Review

27.7.2021 2019 Half-Year Report January-June 2021

29.10.2021 Management's Review

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 7 April 2021.

For more information:

Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 30 395 5213