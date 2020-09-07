NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 4 September 2020 were:

161.33p Capital only

161.60p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 15,513 ordinary shares on 4th September

2020, the Company has 80,552,231 ordinary shares in issue, excluding

19,809,074 which are held in treasury.