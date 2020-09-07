Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 04-September-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.19p

INCLUDING current year revenue 250.98p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.19p

INCLUDING current year revenue 243.98p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16