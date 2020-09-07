THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 4 September 2020 was 1205.22 (ex income) 1206.27p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

07 September 2020