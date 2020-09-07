Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Helsky, Petri

Suominen Corporation September 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)
Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsky, Petri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Suominen Corporation
LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20200907122257_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-09-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 368 Unit price: 4.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 158 Unit price: 4.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4.76 EUR
(4): Volume: 150 Unit price: 4.77 EUR
(5): Volume: 1,064 Unit price: 4.77 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(5): Volume: 1,900 Volume weighted average price: 4.76639 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-09-04
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010862
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42 Unit price: 4.76 EUR
(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 4.76 EUR
(3): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.78 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 100 Volume weighted average price: 4.7636 EUR
