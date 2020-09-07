AfriAg Global Plc - Result of AGM

AfriAg Global PLC

("AfriAg Global", or the "Company")

Result of AGM

AfriAg Global PLC (AQSE: AFRI), announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

