***PAL licensing contracts become the business of the future with investors looking to move forward, attracted by the success of PAL in the U.S., their high returns and long-term security as Covid Amazon-proof alternatives.

Preceded with 22 projects in the Middle East and an upcoming development in Onikisubat, Crystal Lagoons, a U.S. multinational innovation company that develops large crystalline lagoons, is now breaking into Turkey with its new revolutionary Public Access Lagoons, also known as PAL, accessed via ticketed-entry.

Master licensing agreements, the business of the future, have seen investors taking positions allured by previously unseen returns, long-term security and limited risk, and are a Covid and Amazon-proof business alternative

Interest in PAL, the meeting point of the 21st century, has increased following their success in Japan, the world's most technological country, and across the U.S., specifically in Texas and Florida, with daily ticket sales revenues amounting to US $50,000, 1,200 visitors and reservations selling-out in advance

These monumental crystalline lagoons surrounded by white sand beaches become the most beautiful place in the city. The firm offers investment models with more or less infrastructure, with the most complete options including spaces for road shows, launches, food-halls, weddings, concerts in multiple set-ups such as beaches, terraces, domes, as well as a wide array of gastronomic offering, retail, amphitheaters and shows.

Other markets that have already signed important master agreements, contracts that involve a significant number of PAL, are the U.S. (16 PAL), Korea (30 PAL), Pakistan (15 PAL) and Central America (18 PAL).

"Turkish investors envision that, as these projects are built, they generate a financial pyramid. And, despite a low initial investment, a company can achieve a very high present value," says Francisco Matte, Crystal Lagoons Regional Director.

"Also, the hotel industry has identified an increase in value in rates and food and beverage consumption up to 200% when hotels include a beach, compared to hotels further inland. Investors have corroborated that, on lower-value land, a hotel that includes a beach as well as PAL elements can benefit from very attractive returns," he adds.

In Turkey, Crystal Lagoons is negotiating 25 PAL in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya, Bursa, Adana, etc. through licensing contracts exclusive to Turkey.

"PAL are a very robust proposition, and accordingly, Crystal Lagoons selects the best partners around the world," concludes Matte.

