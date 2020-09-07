Meet Collabio Spaces The next-generation tool for teamwork. Teams are the core of every business. The market of collaboration tools is rapidly growing, according to CAGR, this will increase from $31.0 billion in 2019 to $48.1 billion by 2024. The main reasoning for this, is the boost in productivity. Rob Cross, a Professor of Babson College surveyed more than 1,000 IT decision-makers from the United States and discovered that collaborative work improves performance by up to 5 times.

At XCDS, we've been trying to find a universal solution for some time now, that allows instant collaborative editing both online and offline. That's how Collabio was born. Collabio Spaces is an office suite tool for iOS (11.0 and higher), empowering you to get the most from instant ad-hoc collaboration, text, scanned documents, spreadsheets, PDF annotations and presentations in one app.

"Collabio" Stands For "Collaboration"

Ad-hoc lets users collaborate efficiently on the go, anytime, anywhere. It is our unique peer-to-peer sharing feature that allows users to share and edit files locally without an Internet connection. This can be extremely useful when traveling and where there is generally a poor connection to the web orwhen you want to share your files with colleagues within one office space.

Your iPhone or iPad acts as a server where changes are being recorded. You don't need access to the cloud on the Internet. Turn on the ad-hoc option and invite your colleagues who are nearby to collaborate with you. All participants simultaneously make changes to your document, to which they all have equal access. The connection range depends on your device's Wi-Fi power.

Where Will We Go Next?

We recognise how competitive the market is, so we are ready and primed to meet challenges. We aim to deliver this by introducing teamwork features which are unique, such as audio comments, collaborative workspaces and our very own cloud service. Our aim is to make team working with documents to be as efficient, user friendly and powerful as an all-in-one solution.

XCDS is a software development company that creates user-friendly and efficient office apps for Windows, iOS, Linux devices and now our new innovative and convenient iOS app.

