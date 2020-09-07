The Global Aluminum Industry market size is expected to grow over USD 50 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The extensive usage of recycled aluminum across end-user industries such as the automobile industry will act as the primary spend growth driver in the global aluminum market.

Top Spending Regions in the Global Aluminum Industry Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, APAC and The United States will be the leading regions in the Global Aluminum Industry market.

APAC

The United States

Secret Insights that drive the Supply chain market of Global Aluminum Industry Market:

Suppliers have high degree of control over the supply chain

Prior to choosing a supplier for long-term engagement, its long-term procurement viability needs to be evaluated

Some of the top Global Aluminum Industry suppliers listed in this report:

This Global Aluminum Industry procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

China Hongqiao Group Ltd.

Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.

RUSAL

Rio Tinto Group

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Alcoa Corp.

