DJ NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU (CMU) NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU 07-Sep-2020 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Amundi Index Solutions Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered office: 5, Allée Scheffer L-2520 Luxembourg R.C.S. de Luxembourg B206-810 (the « SICAV ») Luxembourg, 01/09/2020, NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS of the sub-fund AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU (the "Sub-Fund") Dear Shareholder, We inform you that the board of directors of the SICAV (the "Board") has decided to change the benchmark of the Sub-Fund "AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMU" from "MSCI EMU" Index to "MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT 5% Issuer Capped" Index. As a consequence, the main changes in your Sub-Fund are set out below. · The benchmark index of the Sub-Fund will change as follows: Before 01/12/2020 From 01/12/2020 Benchmark of the MSCI EMU MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS Sub-Fund SELECT 5% Issuer Capped Bloomberg ticker: MSDEEMUN Bloomberg ticker: MXEMUEL5 · The name of the Sub-Fund will be modified to "AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT" in order to reflect the change of the benchmark index with effective date as of 01/12/2020. These changes will be reflected in the next visa-stamped prospectus. We would like to draw carefully your attention to the fact that if the abovementioned amendments do not suit you, you have the right to redeem your shares without redemption fees (except for the fees acquired by the Sub-Fund to prevent dilution of shareholders investment), during a thirty-day (30) period as from the date of the notice which is only notified on the Amundi Index Solutions website dedicated to shareholders notices as permitted by the prospectus, i.e. until 01/10/2020. Nevertheless, for UCITS ETF share classes, placing an order on the secondary market will trigger costs over which the Management Company has no influence. The latest prospectus of the SICAV and Key Investor Information Documents are available on request free of charge at its registered office. Yours faithfully, The Board ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CMU LEI Code: 2221007ZZU8XN39KWS32 Sequence No.: 83629 EQS News ID: 1128187 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2020 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)