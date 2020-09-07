The HR Payroll Processing Services Industry market size is expected to grow over USD 8 billion at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The manufacturing, retail, and healthcare sectors are emerging as the three key end-users in the HR payroll processing services market and are accounting for more than 70% of the total market share.

Top Spending Regions in the HR Payroll Processing Services Industry Market:

According to the spend share and forecasts, North America and Europe will be the leading regions in the HR Payroll Processing Services Industry market.

North America

Europe

Secret Insights that drive the Supply chain market of HR Payroll Processing Services Industry Market:

Global HR payroll processing service providers offer a wide range of HCM services

Global service providers also offer a wide range of payroll options to buyers, which include entering the payroll data online with an internet-based solution or using a mobile device.

Some of the top HR Payroll Processing Services Industry suppliers listed in this report:

This HR Payroll Processing Services Industry procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Paychex Inc.

ADP LLC

Conduent Inc.

Intuit Inc.

Aon Plc

SD Worx

